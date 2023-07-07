‘Those who use their brains cannot survive in BJP..’: Bheeman Raghu meets MV Govindan at AKG center

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Bheeman Raghu visited the state headquarters of the ruling CPM–AKG center and met with party state secretary MV Govindan seeking membership into the CPM party. A few days ago, Raghu quit from BJP.

‘Those that use their brains cannot survive in BJP. It cannot grow in Kerala’, the actor said. His decision to join CPM, he says, was motivated by three fundamental decisions. ‘One can work with the people if one joins the party, exemplified by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Pinarayi-led government will come into power for the third time as well. BJP will not prevail in Kerala’, he said.

Raghu added, ‘There is nothing for me in the BJP. They do not have a system of giving space to new members. I don’t know what my role is in CPM but it is an honor to work with a powerful persona like Pinarayi Vijayan. He is different from others. He speaks directly, and has no corruption. CPM is a party that helps artists’.