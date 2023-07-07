US Ambassador Expresses Concern over Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The US ambassador to New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. While acknowledging that it is primarily an internal matter for India, Garcetti emphasized that the United States is ready to provide assistance if requested.

The clashes between the Kuki tribes, residing in the hills and benefiting from economic advantages and government job quotas, and the Meiteis, who dominate the prosperous lowlands, have resulted in a tragic loss of nearly 120 lives. The violence has also forced approximately 40,000 individuals to flee their homes, prompting the deployment of additional security forces by the federal government.

In an address to journalists in Kolkata, Ambassador Garcetti stated, “You don’t have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence.” He recognized the progress made in the northeast states of India and expressed the United States’ willingness to contribute to peace-building efforts through collaboration, projects, and investments.

The violence in Manipur was ignited following a court’s suggestion in February to extend special privileges granted to the Kuki people, who constitute 16% of the state’s population, to the Meiteis, who are the majority. When questioned about Garcetti’s remarks, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, responded cautiously, stating that foreign diplomats usually do not comment on internal developments in India and that he would reserve comment until reviewing the ambassador’s exact statements.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington further strengthened the ties between India and the United States. The visit resulted in the signing of several agreements, including arms sales to India and U.S. investments in India’s semiconductor industry.