Kerala’s Minnu Mani Impresses on Debut as Indian Women Dominate Bangladesh

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani had an outstanding start, taking a wicket in her first over as the Indian women’s team outperformed Bangladesh with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening T20 International (T20I). In pursuit of a modest target of 115, India reached the finish line in just 16.2 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, unbeaten with 54, and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, contributing 38, stitched together a crucial 70-run partnership for the third wicket to guide the Indian chase after the early dismissals of Shafali Verma (0) and Jemimah Rodrigues (11). Harmanpreet’s explosive knock included six fours and two sixes.

In her debut match, Minnu Mani, the first cricketer from Kerala to play for the Indian women’s team, made an immediate impact. After being hit for a six and a four by opener Shamima Sultana, Minnu struck back, dismissing her. Jemimah caught Shamima on the boundary for 17 runs, ending her partnership of 27 with Shathi Rani (22). Minnu was introduced into the attack by Harmanpreet in the fifth over of the innings.

Minnu conceded 12 runs in her first over but managed to claim a wicket, followed by giving away just three runs in her second over. Her third over cost six runs, resulting in figures of 1/21 from her three overs. The 24-year-old Minnu hails from Edappadi near Mananthavady in Wayanad.

Another debutant, left-arm spinner Anusha Bareddy, finished her spell with figures of 0/24 from her four overs as Harmanpreet chose to bowl. Shorna Akter was the top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 28. Pooja Vastrakar (1/16) and Shafali (1/18) also contributed with wickets, while two Bangladeshi batters were run out.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.