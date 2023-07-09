Women’s T20I: India to face Bangladesh today

Dhaka: In women’s cricket, India will face hosts Bangladesh in the first T20I today. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. India will play 3 T20Is in Bangladesh. The 2nd match will be played on the 11th and the third and final on the 13th of this month.

Probable Playing 11:

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter.

India Probable Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Anusha Bareddy/Rashi Kanojiya.