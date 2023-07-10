Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Monday. As per market experts, the weakening of the US dollar and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 82.65 a dollar, higher by 9 paise against its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee depreciated 23 paise to close at a six-week low of 82.74 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.06% to 102.36. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth Rs 790.40 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,964.23 crore.