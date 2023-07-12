Artist Shahnawaz Sofi merges silk carpet calligraphy craft with Kashmir’s famous walnut wood art for the first time

The crafts from India’s Kashmir valley have gained global recognition, and in order to further promote the industry, young artists and designers are incorporating new designs and techniques to create unique art pieces. Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, a talented artist, has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor by merging the traditional craft of silk carpet calligraphy with Kashmir’s renowned walnut wood art.

Srinagar, known for its creativity, has witnessed artisans and craftsmen in Kashmir innovating with traditional arts. In the Noorbagh area of downtown Srinagar, Shahnawaz is designing exceptional art products that combine two distinct Kashmiri crafts: calligraphy silk carpets and walnut woodwork.

After completing his education at the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Shahnawaz began experimenting with new designs. He not only introduced calligraphy into his work but also merged the two arts, resulting in unique products that are in demand in markets worldwide.

“From the early stages of my career, I have been focused on innovation. Our craft was facing challenges, and I wanted to create something new and distinct. I came up with the idea of combining silk carpet calligraphy with walnut wood art. Walnut wood is highly renowned in the Valley, and by merging the two crafts, I could benefit both. As you can see in the products behind me, the base is walnut wood with carpet weaving on top. This creation supports the two crafts and can be used as wall decorations,” explained Shahnawaz, the craftsman and innovator.

Shahnawaz has also been training other artisans in these new techniques. He has conducted workshops where artisans learned how to merge the two crafts. According to him, this initiative not only benefits artisans from both crafts but also helps preserve their heritage.

Although Shahnawaz’s art pieces have not yet been officially introduced to the market, he has received a tremendous response from buyers, with orders pouring in from around the world, particularly from the Middle East.

“Innovations always bring us benefits. I am already receiving a tremendous response for these products, especially from Gulf countries. Previously, walnut wood was not in demand there, but now we are receiving positive feedback. We need to generate new ideas and modernize our crafts,” emphasized Shahnawaz.

The artist’s main objective is to revive various art forms in the Kashmir Valley and explore the possibilities of merging different arts together. He believes that through new designs and techniques, the younger generation will be drawn to these arts, thereby contributing to their preservation.