Due to death threats from sand mafia, Karnataka legislator requests police protection

Devadurga Karemma Gopalakrishna, a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Karnataka, has requested police protection after receiving death threats as a result of her actions against the sand mafia. On Thursday, she spoke on the assembly’s floor and asked police protection.

Gopalakrishna, who was visibly upset, claimed that when she took decisive action to stop the illegal importation of sand, goons beat her 21-year-old nephew. The JDS MLA further claimed that K Shivana Gouda Nayak, a former BJP MLA, was interfering with the routine administration in her district, which made it challenging for her to do her job.

During her speech in the assembly (Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru), she said, ‘I don’t understand how to deliver justice to the people of our constituency, who supported me in winning the elections.’

Talking about hurdles at work, she said, ‘Wherever I go, I face trouble from the supporters of the former MLA. I am even hesitant to sit here and raise this issue, and I am genuinely concerned. Someone unknown even sat on my chair, which has created a lot of doubt among the people in my constituency.’

She added, ‘Two days ago, my brother’s son (nephew) was attacked and hospitalised after I took action against the sand mafia. The 21-year-old was attacked by miscreants. Who should we seek justice from for these atrocities? We are in power, but when we raise the issue, they say that since we are in power, we should fix it ourselves. That is why I am sharing my distress here.’

Seeking prompt action, she said, ‘Please help us get justice.’ Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy defended Gopalakrishna’s assertions and statements by saying, ‘Even after people supported her as an MLA, there is no protection from this system or from local police. She voiced her opinion about the home’s floor for that reason.’

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara responded to her demands by stating, ‘We will definitely give protection. There’s absolutely no problem when protecting an MLA is concerned. Regarding sand mafia, if she refers any specific case to me, we will seriously look into it. I’ll personally talk to her and take action.’

‘Sand mafia is all over the place. If there are specific cases, we’ll take it seriously and look into it and I’ll initiate action,’ he added.