Congress Uninterested in PM Post, Asserts Kharge as 26 Opposition Parties Assemble in Bengaluru

During a crucial Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Tuesday that the Congress is not driven by a desire for power or the prime ministerial position. In his opening speech, Kharge emphasized the purpose of the gathering, saying, “Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice.”

Acknowledging differences among opposition parties at the state level, Kharge clarified that these differences are not rooted in ideology. He underscored the significance of setting aside such disparities for the greater good, highlighting the plight of the common man, middle class, youth grappling with unemployment, and marginalized communities facing silent oppression.

Kharge also highlighted that the meeting brought together 26 parties, which are collectively governing 11 states. Criticizing the BJP, he remarked, “The BJP did not secure 303 seats on its own. It relied on the votes of its allies to come to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP’s leaders are scrambling from state to state to reconcile with their former allies.”

The following is a list of the parties attending the meeting:

1. Indian National Congress

2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

5. Janata Dal (United)

6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar Group

9. Shiv Sena (UBT)

10. Samajwadi Party (SP)

11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)

14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

16. Communist Party of India (CPI)

17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

19. All India Forward Bloc

20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

25. Kerala Congress (M)

26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)