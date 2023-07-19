Samsul Haque, Tripura CPI(M) MLA, dies at age 67 from heart attack

Samsul Haque, a Tripura CPI(M) lawmaker, died hbo on Wednesday at a local hospital from a severe heart attack, according to a party leader.

Haque was 67 years old.

His wife and his four sons are still alive. Haque, a lawmaker from Boxanagar in the Sepahijala district, was staying at the MLA guesthouse in Agartala on Tuesday when she suddenly became ill. He was taken to GB Pant hospital right afterwards, where he died early on Wednesday morning, according to CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar.

The CPI(M) MLA’s death was mourned by the chief minister, Manik Saha. ‘I express my deep condolences over the demise of MLA Samsul Haque. I cancelled all my government programmes as a mark of respect to the departed soul,’ he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy speaker Ramprasad Paul, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and BJP MLA Kishore Barman paid their respects to Haque’s departed spirit when his body was first brought to the state Assembly.

At the CPI(M) state headquarters, Manik Dey, Narayan Kar, the convener of the Left Front, and former chief minister Manik Sarkar paid respect to Haque.

With Haque’s passing, the CPI(M) now has ten seats in the Assembly’s 60 members.