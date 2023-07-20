Apply Now: Delhi University Commences Phase 2 UG Admissions

Delhi University Initiates Phase Two of UG Admissions; Correction Window Available for Phase-I Candidates

On Monday, Delhi University began the second phase of its undergraduate admission process, allowing candidates to select their preferred programmes and college combinations. The university has also introduced a correction window for Phase-I candidates who wish to edit certain fields.

Admission to Delhi University is being conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG)-2023. The CSAS portal was launched in June, and all applicants seeking admission to the university must apply through this platform.

According to the university’s notification, “After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) by the National Testing Agency, the university announces the commencement of Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2023 (CSAS (UG)) from Monday, July 17, 2023.”

Last week, the National Testing Agency released the results of the CUET examination held in May and June. In Phase-II, candidates who completed Phase-I will need to log in to their dashboard to select their preferred programs and college combinations, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

For those who haven’t registered on the CSAS portal yet, registration will remain open until 04:59 pm on July 24. Both Phase-I and Phase-II will conclude at 04:59 pm on Monday, and any preferences saved or submitted by candidates will be automatically locked at 05:00 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A correction window is available for Phase-I candidates who wish to edit specific fields in their applications. This one-time facility allows candidates to update their profile and re-upload their updated documents or certificates, such as OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD.

However, candidates are not permitted to modify their name, photograph, or signature during this correction process.

Delhi University is currently processing admissions for close to 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programs for the academic year 2023-24 through the CSAS portal.