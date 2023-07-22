Kerala CM says, Manipur becoming country of violence due to ‘Sangh Parivar agenda’

On Saturday, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the acts of violence in the riot-torn Manipur and claimed that the ‘Sangh Parivar agenda’ was causing the state to devolve into a riotous region.

‘The secular community of the country should realise that the Sangh Parivar agenda is turning Manipur into a land of riots,’ he said.

‘Horrifying accounts of violence from #Manipur have shattered the conscience of every Indian. The ongoing strife in the state is caused by the vicious agenda of fueling communal tensions. All secular & democratic forces should demand the restoration of peace & normalcy in Manipur,’ he tweeted.

The CPI(M) veteran wrote in detail on Facebook that it is only possible to regard the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going on for more than two months, with worry.

‘The ethnic riots that have been going on for more than two months can only be looked at with apprehension. Horrible scenes continue to haunt the human conscience. The women of the Kuki community were hunted down by mob rioters in a most despicable and brutal manner. The video released is from the days right after the start of the riots,’ the CM said.

The churches of the tribal populations are frequently attacked and demolished in Manipur, according to Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, who claims that this is part of a concerted effort to target the Christian community.

The Chief Minister said, ‘It is the responsibility of the people who believe in democratic principles to resist and defeat such deliberate attempts to strengthen communal polarisation.’

Since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, more than 160 people have killed and several others have been injured as a result of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% of Manipur’s population and are primarily concentrated in the state’s hill regions. Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur’s population and reside primarily in the Imphal Valley.