Low-intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 64 km east-southeast (ESE) of Tawang at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Earlier on yesterday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur.ccording to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.