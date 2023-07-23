Juvenile Among Accused in Manipur Parading Incident; Freedom Fighter’s Wife Burnt Alive

Manipur Police Arrest Two, Including a Juvenile, in Connection with Disturbing Parading Incident; Freedom Fighter’s Wife Burnt Alive in Horrific Violence

In a recent development, Manipur Police apprehended two individuals, one of them a juvenile, for their involvement in the shocking incident on May 4, where two women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district. The violence in Manipur continues to unveil more horrific stories, with an 80-year-old woman, the wife of a revered freedom fighter, tragically losing her life. Rioters locked her inside her house and set it ablaze, resulting in her death.

The deceased woman was the spouse of S Churachand Singh, a freedom fighter who received recognition from former President APJ Abdul Kalam for his significant contribution to India’s freedom movement.

The incident occurred during the early hours of May 28, during widespread violence and gunfire, especially in areas like Serou.

Manipur police confirmed that six people, including one individual seen in a viral video dragging one of the women in B. Phainom village, have been arrested in connection with the heinous act of parading women naked.

The police are actively conducting raids to apprehend the remaining culprits and have implemented strict security measures in vulnerable areas of the state, which has been facing unrest since May 3.

Regarding the arrests, a statement by Manipur Police said, “As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 06 (six) persons including 05 (five) main accused and 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far.”

Further details emerged that one of the women in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and fought in the Kargil War. The FIR filed in connection with the incident shed light on the chaos that occurred before the abduction of the tribal women. The FIR stated that one person was killed by the mob while attempting to protect his sister from rape before the women were paraded naked and molested.

Apart from this incident, another grievous case was reported at Saikul police station, where a tribal woman alleged that her 21-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old friend were raped by a mob of 100 to 200 people from the majority community. The two young women were brutally murdered on May 4 at their rented house near Konung Mamang.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, with over 160 lives lost and numerous injuries since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, triggered by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Security forces have tightened their vigilance across the state to prevent further outbreaks of violence. They have conducted search operations in vulnerable areas, dismantled bunkers and camps, and set up numerous checkpoints. Despite these measures, restoring peace and safety remains a significant challenge in the region.