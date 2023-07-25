Tragic: Kerala soldier plunges to death in Punjab.

In a heart-wrenching incident on Monday, Havildar Jafer Aman, a 39-year-old soldier hailing from Mananthavady in Wayanad, met with a fatal accident as he fell from a building in Punjab.

Jafer, who served as a nursing assistant in the Indian Military, lost his life in the unfortunate incident on Sunday, according to military officials who informed his grieving relatives.

He was rushed to the military hospital in Chandigarh with severe head injuries, and despite receiving top-notch critical care, he passed away on Sunday evening. The soldier’s body will be brought back to his hometown, and the final rites will be conducted at the cemetery in Thalappuzha.

Left behind to mourn the loss of their beloved husband and father are Jafer’s wife, Mansoora, and their children, Afida and Riyan.