UAE bank announces first winner of Dh1 million raffle prize

Ajman: Ajman Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the first winner of its Millionaire Savings Account’s grand Dh1 million prize. Samiha Abdulqader has won the fortune. ¬†The draw was held on July 13, 2023.

The Millionaire Savings Account is a financial product designed by Ajman Bank. By maintaining a minimum balance of Dh10,000, customers are eligible to secure a raffle entry for every Dh10,000 saved. This savings scheme offers participants the opportunity to win up to Dh1 million twice a year, along with 10 monthly prizes of Dh5,000 each. It additionally gives them a Shari’a-compliant Mudaraba based profit-bearing account and a free Ajman Bank Master Debit Card.

The account operates on the principles of Islamic finance and provides profit-bearing benefits based on the lowest balance maintained each month, shared according to a predetermined ratio between the customer and the bank.