UAE bank announces first winner of Dh1 million raffle prize

Ajman: Ajman Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the first winner of its Millionaire Savings Account’s grand Dh1 million prize. Samiha Abdulqader has won the fortune. The draw was held on July 13, 2023.

The Millionaire Savings Account is a financial product designed by Ajman Bank. By maintaining a minimum balance of Dh10,000, customers are eligible to secure a raffle entry for every Dh10,000 saved. This savings scheme offers participants the opportunity to win up to Dh1 million twice a year, along with 10 monthly prizes of Dh5,000 each. It additionally gives them a Shari’a-compliant Mudaraba based profit-bearing account and a free Ajman Bank Master Debit Card.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The account operates on the principles of Islamic finance and provides profit-bearing benefits based on the lowest balance maintained each month, shared according to a predetermined ratio between the customer and the bank.