Fresh cracks raise Concern in Joshimath

Recent developments in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, have raised concerns among locals as fresh cracks have appeared in the area. The situation has become more critical during the rainy season, with a walkway constructed by the municipality in the Manohar Bagh ward also starting to submerge. These cracks initially surfaced in January and have now spread to the Singhdhar ward.

Furthermore, the continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the past 15 days has resulted in significant damage to national highways. Landslides near Gauchar and Kameda caused harm to the Badrinath National Highway near Kalimati. It is estimated that the Badrinath Yatra will resume in about four days, and currently, 362 roads, including four national highways, are closed across the state.

In the Chamoli district, the Joshimath-Malari highway, connecting the China border area, has been severely affected by the rains. Debris regularly obstructs vehicular movement, causing disruptions for nearly six hours each day.

Amidst the downpour, a tragic incident occurred when a 32-year-old man was swept away in a drain in the Raipur area of Dehradun due to strong currents of rainwater. The local police and SDRF are searching for the missing individual.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains with lightning in various areas of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Nainital districts on July 26. They advise travelers to plan their journeys after obtaining accurate weather information.