‘Zinda Banda’ the first song from Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan along with thousands of dancers

The highly anticipated film Jawan is set to release its first song, ‘Zinda Banda,’ which promises to be a spectacular visual extravaganza featuring Shah Rukh Khan and thousands of dancers dancing to the catchy beats composed by Anirudh. The entire dance sequence has been choreographed by Shobi.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the first song, ‘Zinda Banda,’ from Jawan after being thrilled by the Jawan Prevue. The song is composed by the talented Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to recent hit songs like Vaathi Coming and Arabic Kuthu. With over 1000 dancers from various Indian cities and an impressive budget of over 15 crores, the song is expected to be a massive celebration number.

The song’s shooting took place in Chennai over five days and will showcase the grand visual of Shah Rukh Khan dancing like never before alongside thousands of girls. Anirudh not only composed the music but also lent his vocals to the song. The choreography by Shobi adds to the excitement, making it a track that will surely get the entire nation grooving.

Jawan is positioned as a true pan-Indian entertainer, boasting a stellar cast from different parts of the country. Filmmaker Atlee, known for his successful films, directs the movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance, while other talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra play pivotal roles.

The film, produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. With such a talented team and exciting visuals, Jawan is all set to captivate the audience and provide a glimpse into its captivating world.