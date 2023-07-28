Altercation over lack of salt in chicken curry leads to beating and stabbing in Kollam; 5 injured

Kollam: An squabble over lack of salt in the food served at a hotel near Mammood, Kundara escalated into a violent incident, leaving five people injured, including Tamil Nadu natives. The condition of two victims, who were brutally struck with an iron rod and stabbed, is reported to be critical.

The fight broke out approximately at 1 AM on Thursday and involved the hotel owner’s children, employees, and customers who were present. The hotel owner’s sons Mohammed Shafin, Mohammed Azhar, driver Rasheedin Islam, Tamil Nadu natives Prince, Robinson and Arun were injured. Robinson who suffered severe head injury after being hit by an iron rod was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. Prince was taken to Paripally Medical College hospital.

Prince and his elder brother Robinson hail from Thoothukudi while Arun is from Ambasamudram. The reason for the altercation was that the chicken curry ordered by the trio had little salt. Receiving the complaint, the hotel employees called the owner’s son Mohamed Shafin. During the altercation, Shafin punched Prince following which the three Tamil Nadu natives left the hotel. They returned immediately and clashed with the staff. Timely intervention of Kundara police averted further problems. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the Tamil nadu natives, and another case has been registered against the hoteliers.