5-year-old Chandini’s Body Found in Aluva Market

Police made a tragic discovery on Saturday, locating the body of the missing five-year-old girl, Chandini, who was suspected to have been abducted. The search ended almost 20 hours after she had gone missing on Friday. The body was found near the Periyar river in an abandoned sack at the Aluva market, thanks to daily wagers who stumbled upon it. Forensic experts are currently examining the site, as per reports.

Chandini is the daughter of Ramdar Tiwari from Bishambharpur in Bihar. The heart-wrenching incident took place when the couple’s young daughter was allegedly abducted from a building in Thayikkattukkara on Friday.

The accused, Asfaq Alam from Assam, who was apprehended on Friday, revealed to the police that he handed over the child to another person with the help of a friend. According to Alam’s statement, a person named Sakeer Hussain took the girl after paying a sum of money. On Saturday morning, police took Alam’s two friends into custody based on his statement, and they are currently being interrogated.

Alam reportedly abducted the child near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage captured him crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur.

The child’s family had been residing at a residential accommodation in Mukkam for the past four years, alongside other guest workers. Interestingly, the accused had only moved in two days ago.

Chandini, who was fluent in Malayalam, was a first-standard student at a school in Thaikkattukara, making this tragedy even more heartbreaking.