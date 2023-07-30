West African nations impose economic and travel sanctions on Niger’s new military leaders

West African nations have imposed economic and travel sanctions on Niger’s new military leaders, and they have threatened military intervention if ousted President Mohammed Bazoum is not reinstated within a week.

The bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stated that if the military leaders fail to restore constitutional order, they will take “all measures” to do so, including the use of force. ECOWAS defence chiefs were scheduled to meet to discuss the situation.

Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, emphasized the urgency, stating, “No more time for us to send a warning signal… It’s time for action,” as reported by news agency AFP.

Last year, ECOWAS agreed to create a regional security force to counter jihadist threats and prevent military coups, but the details of the force and its funding have not been finalized.

In response to the international community’s condemnation and the threat of intervention, Niger’s military leaders issued a stern warning against any armed intervention.

Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries and relies significantly on official development assistance, receiving close to $2 billion annually. It holds strategic importance as a security partner for France and the United States, serving as a base for combating Islamist insurgency in the broader Sahel region of West and Central Africa.

West African leaders are considering military intervention for the first time to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tiani declared himself the new head of state.

The coup in Niger, unfolding since Wednesday, has garnered widespread condemnation from neighboring countries and international partners, including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and former colonial power France. All of them have refused to recognize the new leaders led by General Abdourahamane Tiani.

In addition to its political and security significance, Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium, a radioactive metal used for nuclear energy and nuclear weapons. Several countries, such as the United States, France, Italy, and Germany, have deployed troops to Niger for military training and missions against Islamist insurgents.