Tomato prices in TN reach Rs 200/kg due to rains in Karnataka and AP

The soaring tomato prices in Tamil Nadu continue to trouble residents as the wholesale rate reached Rs 200/kg in Chennai and several towns on Sunday. The Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai faced a scarcity of tomatoes, leading to the surge in prices. PV Ahmad, a wholesale vegetable dealer, explained that the arrivals from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh decreased due to heavy crop losses caused by intermittent rain in those states. The situation resulted in a shortage of tomatoes and subsequently, the price hike. Traders predict the price may further increase to Rs 250/kg within a week. Some retail shops already sold tomatoes at Rs 185/kg. As a consequence of the high prices, the sales volume has significantly declined, and consumers are opting for other vegetables instead.