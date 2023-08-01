National Child Rights Panel Takes Suo Motu Case on Aluva Girl’s Murder

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has initiated a suo motu case in response to the tragic murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva. They have requested a comprehensive report from the Ernakulam district police chief within five days.

The police have applied for custody of the accused, Asafaq Alam (28) from Bihar, and the court has granted permission for an identification parade in the presence of a magistrate. The accused faces multiple charges, including those under the POCSO Act, kidnapping with intent to cause hurt, sexual assault, murder, and unnatural abuse. The police revealed that the remand report contains sections that could lead to the death or life imprisonment of the culprit.

In connection with the incident, political activists from Congress, Yuva Morcha, and the Left Democratic Front have held marches. Congress Aluva block committee and Yuva Morcha activists marched to the office of the Superintendent of Police, alleging police lapses and disrespect to the deceased during the funeral. The LDF activists protested, blaming murders and antisocial activities on the delayed rebuilding of the municipality market.

Minister P A Muhammed Riyas defended the State Government against the Opposition’s allegations, stating that it is a despicable act to politicize such a tragic event. He questioned the Congress’s comparison of Uttar Pradesh with Kerala and demanded clarification on the allegations of sexual abuse in Kerala.

The child’s father expressed confidence in a thorough investigation and called for the death penalty for the accused. The Kerala government has provided immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to the family through the Women and Child Development Department.

The girl, who was the daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar, went missing from her house at Garage Junction near Aluva town. Her body was found the next day, and medical examination confirmed sexual assault and strangulation. The alleged abductor and rapist were arrested, residing on the first floor of the building where the victim’s family lived.