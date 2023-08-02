Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck d Nicobar Islands on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km. The epicentre was found at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03, respectively. This was the fourth earthquake at the islands this year. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Earlier on July 29, a strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands.Earlier in January this year, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Sea of Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was 77 kilometres in depth.A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.