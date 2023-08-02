Redmi launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi has launched its Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch in India. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes in two colours — Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black. There is also an Olive Green strap that users can buy for Rs. 499. The smartwatch will go on sale from August 3 at 12:00pm via Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Watch 3 Active sports a 1.83-inch LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution and offers up to 450 nits of adjustable brightness. The smartwatch support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which enables Bluetooth calling that lets users answer/reject calls thanks to the inbuilt microphone and loudspeaker. It can also save up to 10 contacts from the Mi Fitness app. Users can also access recent call logs of up to 20 entries.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with support for more than 100 sports modes and several health tracking features like blood oxygen level sensors and heart rate monitors. The wearable also offers sleep monitoring and supports over 200 customizable watch faces. The smartwatch is backed by a 289mAh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal usage and up to 8 days with heavy usage. The watch supports a magnetic charger.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above mobile operating systems.