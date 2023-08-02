Sandeep Faces Capital Charges in Dr. Vandana’s Murder Case

The Crime Branch team has submitted the chargesheet against G Sandeep for the murder of Dr. Vandana Das. He faces charges under 11 sections of the IPC, including culpable homicide and attempt to murder. The main evidence is surveillance footage capturing Sandeep’s atrocities with a sharp-edged pair of scissors in the hospital. Statements from witnesses, victims, and digital evidence were also included.

The investigation involved an 11-member expert team, and parallels were drawn with the Uthra murder case. Over 20 scientific reports and a medical team of seven doctors were part of the investigation. Dr. Vandana’s brutal murder led to a statewide safety audit in Kerala’s major hospitals.

The Uthra case involved the diabolic murder of a housewife by her husband using a viper in Anchal, Kollam district.