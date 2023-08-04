Three days of Ram Mandir dedication ceremonies will begin on January 21

According to a member of the temple trust, the consecration ceremony will take place at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 21, 22, and 23 of next year.

Prior to the occasion, the trust’s members had promised to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi an official invitation.

‘The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates – 21, 22, and 23 of January have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries,’ Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai told PTI.

‘The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the programme nor any public meeting,’ he said.

For the occasion, the organisation intends to invite more than 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions.

According to him, the temple trust is compiling a list of these saints and would send them an invitation letter soon with the seal of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the trust.

‘The trust has planned to accommodate all prominent saints in the big monasteries of Ayodhya,’ Rai said.

The 10,000 “special guests” who will attend the consecration ceremony on the grounds of Ram Janmabhoomi are different from the 25,000 saints.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the Bhoomi Pujan programme for the temple was only held on a very small scale on August 5, 2020.

‘The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is on in full swing,’ said Anil Misra, a temple trust member.

The organisation intends to offer free food for nearly a month to pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya for the consecration incident.

For the entire month of January, the trust would feed between 75,000 and 100,000 individuals daily, according to Rai.