AAP leader faces murder charges in connection with death of Bajrang Dal activist

In connection with the Nuh violence, a murder charge has been filed against Ahmed Javed, the Aam Aadmi Party’s state coordinator in Haryana. According to the FIR lodged against Javed, on July 31 at Sohna’s Nirankari Chowk, the AAP leader encouraged the mob to murder Pradeep Kumar, a Bajrang Dal leader. On August 2, a lawsuit was filed against the AAP chief.

According to Pawan Kumar, another Bajrang Dal activist who was with Pradeep Kumar when he was attacked, Javed halted their vehicle along with a group of others and instructed them to attack Pradeep. Pawan made this claim in the FIR.

Pradeep was on his way home after being rescued by the police from the Nalhar temple, according to the FIR. While a police car followed them for a while, the officers chose a different path, claiming that the road was clear in front of them.

A Scorpio car began after Pradeep Kumar’s car after the cops had left. According to the FIR, it then passed the Bajrang Dal leader’s car and stopped it.

According to Pawan, Javed Ahmed, the leader of the AAP, asked the individuals travelling with him to murder Pradeep. According to the FIR, the mob forced both of them out of the car and severely battered them. After being struck in the head, Pradeep died in a hospital in Delhi. Additionally, Ahmed was allegedly in charge of 200 individuals at Sohna Chowk during the rioting, according to Pawan.

Javed meanwhile referred to the accusations as ‘completely false and baseless.’I was attempting to convince members of both communities, he claimed. The AAP leader also asserted that the incident occurred at 10:30 pm but that he left the area by 6 pm and returned at 7 am the next day.

Pawan Kumar filed a complaint, which is currently being investigated, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Sandhu. If the claims are found to be true, then action would be done.

Conflicts broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including two house guards and a cleric. Anil Vij, the state’s home minister, announced on Saturday that 216 people had been detained in relation to the racial unrest in the Nuh district of the state. There have been up to 104 first information reports (FIRs) filed, and 80 people have been placed in preventive custody.