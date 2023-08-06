India Reports 47 New COVID-19 Infections, Active Cases Stand at 1,552

As of the latest update from the Union Health Ministry in India, there have been 47 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day. This brings the total number of active infections to 1,552. The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 5,31,918. The overall Covid case count in the country has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,95,980). However, the good news is that a significant number of people, 4,44,62,510 to be precise, have successfully recovered from the disease, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. The case fatality rate remains at 1.18 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the country has made considerable progress. According to the health ministry website, a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in India so far through the nationwide vaccination drive.

This data highlights the ongoing efforts to control the spread of the virus, encourage vaccinations, and ultimately, save lives. Despite challenges, the high recovery rate and the significant number of vaccine doses administered are promising indicators in the fight against Covid-19 in India.