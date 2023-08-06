James Wan, director of The Conjuring and Aquaman recovers after emergency hospitalisation

In an Instagram statement, James Wan, the 46-year-old filmmaker, confirmed that he is currently in the process of recovering after a recent hospitalization. According to the message posted on his Instagram Stories, he was urgently taken to the emergency room due to an undisclosed health issue. The post included a picture of Wan in a hospital bed with an IV in his right arm, but it was not clear who wrote the note. He described the past few days and nights as incredibly challenging and frightening, as he had to rush to the ER in the middle of the night and be hospitalized.

However, Wan expressed gratitude to the staff at Cedars Sinai, where he was admitted, praising them as the best with caring doctors, nurses, and technicians. The message reassured his fans that he is now safe and recovering.

The filmmaker was preparing for the release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” a Warner Bros. film featuring Jason Momoa reprising his role as the DC superhero Aquaman. The movie had already completed reshoots in June and was set to hit theaters on December 20th. It serves as a sequel to Wan’s successful 2018 film “Aquaman,” which earned over $1 billion worldwide.

Born on February 26, 1977, in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, James Wan is a Malaysian-Australian film director, producer, and screenwriter. He has gained widespread recognition for his work in the horror genre and has established himself as one of the most accomplished and influential filmmakers in the industry. Some of his notable works include directing horror films like “The Conjuring” and “Insidious.”