Australia’s Kerr Leads Team to Quarters in Women’s World Cup by Defeating Denmark

Australia’s co-hosting of the Women’s World Cup witnessed the return of captain Sam Kerr in a triumphant victory against Denmark. The Australian team secured a 2-0 win, with Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso netting goals on either side of halftime. Kerr, sidelined due to a calf injury, made a powerful 78th-minute appearance to the delight of the 75,784-strong crowd.

Australia, having reached the quarterfinals three times before, is now set to face either France or Morocco in Brisbane. The team’s advancement to the semifinals is within grasp.

Coach Tony Gustavsson praised the team’s maturity under tournament conditions, stating, “The team is very mature playing tournament football and can find a way to get it done.”

Denmark started strong with Pernille Harder causing trouble, but their dominance waned, resulting in a 16-year World Cup campaign ending at the last 16 stage. Denmark’s coach Lars Sondergaard acknowledged Australia’s prowess in front of goal and lauded his team’s effort, stating, “They probably deserved to win but I’m very proud of the Danish team. They fought hard, they played with heart.”

The match showcased Denmark’s initial prowess, their press unsettling Australia’s rhythm. However, it was the Australian midfield’s advance that posed the most threat. Fowler’s brilliant pass led to Foord’s goal in the 29th minute, highlighting Australia’s skill in exploiting gaps.

Foord’s pace continued to trouble Denmark after halftime. Kerr’s return brought cheers from the crowd, even though Australia had secured a two-goal lead by then. The team embraced Kerr’s comeback, boosting their confidence.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Women’s World Cup journey came to an end with a penalty shootout loss to England. Despite their world ranking of 40, the Super Falcons displayed pace, power, and organization throughout the competition. Coach Randy Waldrum praised his team’s performances against tough opponents like Canada and European champions England. He expressed hope for continued support and recognition of Nigeria’s potential on the global stage.