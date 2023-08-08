Called back within an hour! TMC’s Derek O’Brien’s suspension still pending with RS Chairman Dhankar

New Delhi: The decision on suspension of TMC MP Derek O’ Brien from the Rajya Sabha for remainder of the monsoon session ‘for unruly behaviour’ is still pending with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that the process did not fructify as he didn’t take the sense of the House.

The House faced its first adjournment of the day till 12 noon after the Chairman named Derek O’ Brien and Piyush Goyal moved the motion for his suspension. The House faced two more adjournments till 12.45 pm and 2 pm. When the House reassembled, Congress member Pramod Tiwari sought to raise the government’s move for suspension of Derek O’Brien. The Chairman said had the process fructified, Derek O’Brien would not have been able to come to the House again.

‘This is too serious a matter for me to be overruled…After deep, immediate deliberation, I did not take the sense of the House earlier. If I had really fructified the process, Derek O’Brien would have been out of the House. In my wisdom, I thought I must not take it to that conclusion at that point of time…,’ Dhankhar said. The Chairman said he did it ‘to have space for consideration’. Before adjourning the House till 2 pm amid ruckus by opposition parties over remarks of Leader of House Piyush Goyal, Chairman said that he still has to conclude on decision concerning Derek O’Brien. ‘I am yet to conclude on Mr Derek O’Brien’, he said.

Piyush Goyal said that this is not first instance of ‘such behaviour’ by Derek O’Brien and said he resorts to ‘thumping of desks’ and ‘speaking loudly to the chair’. He said no one in the House endorses such behaviour. Goyal said despite his moving the motion, the Chairman showed magnanimity. ‘Let us agree to maintain decorum’, he said and added that Derek O’Brien should express regret. ‘I think the least that can be expected of Derek O’Brien is that he expresses regret to the chair’. Dhankar had earlier named Derek O’ Brien and asked him to leave the House.

Goyal moved a motion for his suspension for the remaining part of monsoon session ’for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House’. He also said Derek O’Brien raised slogans from near the Chair’s podium against the directions. ‘Derek O’ Brien is directed to leave the house and is suspended for the rest of session. House is adjourned’, Dhankhar said. After the House met for the day took up the listed agenda, Dhankhar referred to the demand of opposition parties for discussion on Manipur situation and said it had been on the agenda but did not fructify.

Goyal said that he will check the availability of Home Minister Amit Shah and if the opposition members are willing, the discussion can take place at 12 noon. The Chairman said he had indicated that the discussion on Manipur situation can go much beyond two-and-a-half hours and the government and the Home Minister have indicated their willingness. Derek O’ Brien stood up to raise point of order. The Chair cautioned him not to say anything except point of order. The Trinamool Congress member apparently referred to the notices given by opposition parties for discussion under Rule 267. Chairman had pulled up Derek O’Brien on Monday also. ‘Your demeanour was ignoble, does not justify the position you hold. You have upset the decorum of the ecosystem….of House. You have done it on purpose’, Dhankhar had said. The monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on August 11.