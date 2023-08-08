Delhi Services Bill Approved by Rajya Sabha; Kejriwal Decries it as a Dark Day for India’s Democracy

Following the passage of the Delhi Services Bill by the Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his dismay, branding the day as a somber one for India’s democracy. He accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to gain power surreptitiously. Kejriwal emphasized that this move belittled the people of Delhi and their voting rights.

The bill, which stirred controversy, grants the Central government authority over bureaucrats within the Delhi government. The Rajya Sabha ratified it with 131 votes in favor and 102 against. Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, stating its purpose was to establish efficient and corruption-free governance in the capital.

In a video statement, Kejriwal directed criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He pledged that the people of Delhi would not award a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal contended that the BJP’s actions stemmed from their inability to rival his and the AAP government’s achievements, leading them to inflict suffering on the citizens of Delhi.

Asserting his deep connection to the city, Kejriwal asserted himself as “Delhi’s son” and expressed confidence in his popularity among the people.