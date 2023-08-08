Director Moves High Court, Seeks Probe Against Ranjith in Kerala State Film Awards Dispute

Certainly. In recent developments, a prominent Malayalam film director, Lijeesh Mullezhath, has taken legal action by filing a petition with the Kerala High Court. In this petition, he has requested an inquiry into alleged misconduct involving Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and renowned filmmaker, Ranjith. The crux of the matter lies in Ranjith’s purported involvement in influencing the decisions made by the jury responsible for selecting the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards.

Mullezhath, who directed the movie ‘Aakaashathinu Thaazhe’, contends that he has been unfairly treated due to what he perceives as bias and nepotism stemming from Ranjith’s actions. He firmly believes that his work deserved greater recognition and should have been in contention for significant honors in the Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films and Writings On Cinema for the year 2022.

The heart of the matter is Mullezhath’s plea to invalidate the awards that were announced for the mentioned year, specifically the Kerala State Awards For Malayalam Films and Writings On Cinema. Additionally, his petition demands an official inquiry into the actions of Ranjith. This inquiry is anticipated to be conducted by two key entities: the Directorate of Culture and the Kerala Police. The central aim is to assess whether there was any inappropriate intervention by Ranjith in the award selection process and, if proven true, to ensure that appropriate measures are taken.

Mullezhath’s stance is bolstered by recent accusations made by another prominent filmmaker, Vinayan, against Ranjith. Vinayan has alleged that Ranjith used his influential position as the Academy Chairman to manipulate the award committee’s decisions. This claim has gained traction due to the release of an alleged voice recording involving Nemom Pushparaj, a member of the jury. The voice clip seemingly validates the notion of Ranjith’s undue influence on the selection process. In response to these accusations, Vinayan has dared Ranjith to dispute the charges laid against him.

It’s noteworthy that the controversy surrounding these allegations has reached significant proportions. In response, Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cheriyan, has publicly defended Ranjith. The minister’s stance is that the award selection process is exclusively within the domain of the jury, which is headed by the respected Bengali filmmaker, Gautam Ghosh. Minister Cheriyan has further vouched for the integrity of the awarded films and their recipients. Notably, he emphasized the legitimacy of the best actor award given to superstar Mammootty, and he pointed out that the selection process was conducted with meticulous evaluation of the nominees’ performances and talents.

Overall, this situation underscores the complex dynamics involved in film award processes and the need to ensure transparency and fairness. The legal action taken by Lijeesh Mullezhath and the subsequent response from various parties highlight the intricate interplay between artistic recognition, personal bias, and the desire for a just outcome in the world of cinema.