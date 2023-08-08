Income Tax Returns filed in April-June 2023 doubles to 1.36 Crore

New Delhi: Income Tax Department has revealed that the number of Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed between April-June 2023 nearly doubled to over 1.36 crore over the previous year. This is 93.76% up when compared with the previous year. In April-June 2022-23, , over 70.34 lakh tax returns were filed.

July 31, 2023 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those who do not need to get their accounts audited for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal. In July, more than 6 .77 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed.

Also Read: Para-Badminton International 2023: India’s Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam win gold medal

On July 31, over 64 lakh ITRs were filed. The Income Tax Department also received over 53 lakh ITRs from first time filers. Over 46% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal.

Of the 6.77 crore ITRs, 5.63 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 5.27 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP (94%). Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 3.44 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have been processed (61%) by July 31. Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18% are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97% are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13% are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77% are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).