India to face West Indies in 3rd T20I today: Possible playing XI

Guyana: India will face hosts West Indies in the third T-20 International at Providence Stadium in Guyana today at 8 PM. now West Indies have a lead of 2-0 against India in the 5-match series.

The last two matches will be played in the United States. The fourth match will be held on the 12th of August in Florida and the 5th match of the series will be played on the 13th of this month at the same venue.

PREDICTED XI:

India:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies:

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

SQUADS:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies:

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd