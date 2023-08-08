IRCTC launches international tour packages: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched new international tour packages to Nepal and Sri Lanka.

IRCTC will operate flight tour from Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal on 21 August, 2023. The six days and five nights tour will cover Pashupati Nath Temple, Patan, Tibet Refugee Camp and Manokamna Temple in Pokhara.

IRCTC will provide stay in a 3-star hotel with facility of breakfast, lunch and dinner, AC deluxe bus and guides who can speak both Hindi and English. The tour will cost Rs 48,000 for single person, for double occupancy the cost is Rs 38,900 per person and Rs 38,000 per person, for three people.

IRCTC will conduct Sri Ramayan Yatra to Sri Lanka. The tour will begin on 12 September, 2023 from New Delhi. The five nights and six days tour will cover major places associated with the Ramayana period in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Negombo,Kandy, Nuwara Eliya etc. For booking of the Sri Lanka tour, a fee of Rs 57,000 per person (double sharing) will be payable.