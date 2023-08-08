Kawasaki launches 2024 Ninja 650 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Kawasaki nhas launched 2024 Ninja 650 in India. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine. This engine delivers 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The Ninja 650 comes loaded with a telescopic front fork and a mono-shock at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

The bike features underfloor exhaust, step-up seats, a traction control system, Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display and dual-LED headlamps up front.