LG launches new gaming monitors in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: LG launched new line-up of premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors in India. The series include 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE. The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors are available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 124,000 and Rs 241,000, respectively.

The LG 27GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor features a 27-inch QHD display with 2560×1440 pixels of resolution. It offers Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR) technology, DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration. The newly launched LG gaming monitor comes with OLED Pixel Dimming.

The LG 27GR95QE UltraGear OLED gaming monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time which will have reduced motion blur and ghosting. It supports variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync delivering tear-free and stutter-free gameplay.

The 45GR95QE has a 45-inch WQHD 800R curved display with 3440×1440 pixels of resolution. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR). In addition to this, there is a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration. 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time are also supported on the gaming monitor. The is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, HDMI2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync Premium.