Nassar: I’m unable to commit to Malayalam films due to date clashes with Telugu movies

Renowned for his impactful roles in South Indian cinema, actor Nassar lauds the scriptwriting prowess of the Malayalam industry, drawing a contrast with Kollywood. He underscores the presence of scriptwriters in Mollywood and their ability to tailor roles to specific actors, a missing element in Tamil cinema. Nassar shares his insight, stating, “When I am approached for a role in Mollywood, I know the makers are calling me for a reason.”

Emphasizing the parity of significance in roles within Malayalam cinema, Nassar remarks, “Every role in Malayalam films is significant, that’s what is special about this industry.” During the promotion of his upcoming web series ‘The Jengaburu Curse,’ set to premiere on SonyLiv on August 9, he expresses admiration for legendary Malayalam filmmakers like the late Bharathan. He considers Bharathan’s work to be emblematic of profound explorations of complex relationships between individuals.

Despite his keen interest in contributing to Malayalam cinema, Nassar discloses his constraints in committing to Malayalam projects due to recurring scheduling conflicts with Telugu films. Nassar’s reverence for Malayalam cinema’s impact on his cinematic journey remains unwavering. He states, “I learned good cinema by watching Malayalam actors,” expressing his openness to participating in Mollywood roles while acknowledging the challenges posed by clashing schedules.