‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster unveiled on Fafa’s birthday celebration

On the occasion of his 41st birthday, Fahadh Faasil received a special gift from the ‘Pushpa 2’ team—a captivating character poster showcasing him as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Fafa’s fans are eager for his remarkable portrayal as the ruthless cop set to disrupt Pushpa’s world in ‘Pushpa 2’. Notably, his recent film was ‘Maamannan’.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Maithri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises standout performances from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

In addition to Fahadh Faasil, the movie features Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Baradwaj, and Ajay Gosh. The musical score is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography is helmed by Miros?aw Kuba Bro?ek and editing by Karthik Sreenivas.