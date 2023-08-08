Stalin criticises Centre over Delhi services bill, calling it ‘black day for democracy’

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, attacked the BJP-led federal government harshly on Tuesday over the Delhi services bill, which will give the Centre power over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

The leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also disparaged the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for backing the legislation in the Rajya Sabha, where it was approved.

‘Yesterday was a black day for democracy as the Delhi services bill, which downgrades the national capital of Delhi to the level of a municipal corporation, was passed in the Rajya Sabha,’ he said.

The Rajya Sabha passed the divisive proposal on Monday, giving the Delhi services bill parliamentary clearance. The Upper House of Parliament approved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with 131 votes in support and 102 votes against.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, tabled the bill in the House and stated that the goal of the proposed legislation was to provide efficient and anti-corruption government in the nation’s capital.

The ordinance issued by the Centre for managing the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government is being replaced by the bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha last week.

Reacting to the development, Stalin said, ‘How else to describe such a day when BJP’s fascism was on display as they went ahead to destroy a Union Territory just because it is ruled by an Opposition party?’

He claimed that the Centre was attempting to deflect interest from the Manipur problem. It has been blazing in Manipur for three months. They are powerless to put out the fire. The BJP’s strategies to demolish Delhi are well known to the public, he claimed.

He remarked, in reference to the AIADMK’s backing for the measure, ‘It does not come as a shock to me that a bill, which undermines the authority of the Chief Minister of a democratically elected government, was supported by a group of slaves (AIADMK), a party which is being run in the name of CN Annadurai.’

‘It sheds light on how (former Tamil Nadu chief minister) Edappadi K Palaniswami is crawling on the floor holding the feet of the BJP as a slave even as he keeps saying that he is not a slave to anyone,’ he said.