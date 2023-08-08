Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on August 8. BSE Sensex settled at 65,846.50, down 106.98 points or 0.16%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,570.80, down 26.50 points or 0.14%.

About 1788 shares advanced, 1713 shares declined, and 141 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Wipro. Top losers on the market included Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco Industries, M&M and Divis Labs.

Also Read: Income Tax Returns filed in April-June 2023 doubles to 1.36 Crore

Except PSU Bank and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.