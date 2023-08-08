UAE residents warned against fake call from ‘Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’

Abu Dhabi: Organisers of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw have warned the UAE residents against fake calls. It urged residents to not fall prey to scammers who pose as representatives to dupe victims into giving their personal details or ask them for money to claim prizes. Organizers informed that Big Ticket never asks for money from winners to claim their prize.

‘Beware of fake social media pages announcing that an individual has won but they need to pay an amount to claim the prize. This is fake as Big Ticket never asks for money to claim your prizes. Do not click on links found on social media platforms. Don’t share any personal information. Always rely on official sources for information. Big Ticket doesn’t have any mobile application. Please remain beware of scammers. Don’t fall prey to them,’ a Big Ticket show host said.

Big Ticket, launched in 1992, is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC. Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports.

Next month’s live draw for Dh20 million and other cash prizes, and a luxury car, will be held on September 3. For further details, individuals may call the Big Ticket helpdesk on 02-2019244 or write to [email protected]