Student death in Kolkata; Police register murder case as TMC-BJP begin slugfest

The mysterious death of a Jadavpur University first-year student has ignited a political dispute between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP. The microblogging platform X has become the battleground for their arguments. BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of failing to prevent ragging in colleges, holding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible. In response, Education Minister Bratya Basu noted that the university operates under the control of Governor CV Ananda Bose. Basu criticized BJP for blaming the state government when unfortunate events occur.

The student, Swapnodeep Kundu, was admitted on August 3 and was later found injured near his hostel room, passing away in a private hospital. After his parents complained about ragging, the university separated first-year students from seniors and restricted access to hostels for outsiders and former students.