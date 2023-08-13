Two citizens including an eight-month-old infant dies after their boat sank in Tunisia

According to the Tunisian coastguard, a tragic incident occurred on Saturday (August 12) as a boat, carrying 20 Tunisian citizens, sank shortly after departing from the country’s shores, resulting in the loss of two lives, including that of an eight-month-old infant. This unfortunate event highlights the ongoing surge in migrant crossings from North Africa to Europe through the central Mediterranean route, which the United Nations has deemed the deadliest in the world.

The vessel encountered disaster around 2:00 am local time, approximately 120 meters from the Gabes coast in Tunisia. The coastguard retrieved the bodies of a 20-year-old man and the infant, while five individuals remained missing, prompting ongoing search operations. Fortunately, the Tunisian coastguard managed to rescue 13 individuals. Authorities in Gabes have initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

Mouhamed Borhen Chamtouri, a commander of the Sfax coast guard, reported that in just ten days this month, the force intercepted about 3,000 migrants, with 90% originating from various African regions. The port city of Sfax, located approximately 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a critical departure point for boats heading towards Europe.

In a separate incident, the charity organization EMERGENCY successfully rescued 76 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat in the Mediterranean, destined for the southern Italian port of Naples. Among the rescued were seven women and 24 children, hailing from Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Syria. The rescue ship, named ‘Life Support,’ conducted the operation in international waters within the Maltese Search and Rescue zone. Italian authorities coordinated the rescue, and the charity vessel is expected to arrive in Naples on Monday.

Additionally, the Open Arms’ Astral rescue yacht saved another boat carrying 59 migrants, including five very young children, in Porto Empedocle in southern Sicily on Saturday. This ongoing situation underscores the grave risks faced by migrants attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, with numerous lives at stake amidst the complex and challenging circumstances.