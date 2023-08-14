Centre’s Insurance Scheme Covers Coconut & Rubber, Up to Rs 1L/ha

The central government’s Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme has been expanded to include more crops such as coconut, rubber, small grains, and legumes. This initiative provides coverage up to Rs 1 lakh per hectare, safeguarding a wide range of crops. By incorporating these crops into the scheme, a significant portion of crops protected by the state agriculture department’s insurance now falls under the umbrella of the central scheme.

In contrast to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which focuses on insuring complete crop destruction, this scheme offers coverage against crop damage attributed to climate variations. Even if weather conditions lead to substantial yield reduction, farmers can avail benefits. This stands in contrast to the state agriculture department’s insurance, which solely covers full crop loss.

The expansion of weather-based crop insurance encompasses all districts, including regions like Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and the flood-prone Kuttanad area. These districts, prone to continuous floods, are now part of the coverage. Detailed guidelines on climate factors and data recording for each crop under this scheme will be communicated shortly.

Previously, the central scheme was limited to specific agricultural crops in districts with meteorological stations. However, the project is being scaled up with the establishment of weather stations in every panchayat to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The Ministry of Agriculture collaborates with the Agriculture Insurance Company, a sub-sector institution, and the State Department of Agriculture to administer this scheme. Furthermore, there’s a proposal to streamline diverse insurance systems within the agriculture sector, indicating a commitment to comprehensive coverage.

This insurance safeguards against a range of losses, including inadequate rainfall, drought, excessive rainfall, unseasonal rain, pest attacks, strong winds, and landslides. The insurance payout will be directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts, facilitating a prompt response to the challenges they face.