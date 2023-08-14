Gujarat, will host 4th G20 health working group meetings from August 17 to 19

Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will host the 4th Health Working Group (HWG) meetings during India’s G-20 presidency from August 17 to 19. The event’s agenda features a joint meeting of health and finance ministers, and a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mona Khandhar, G20 Nodal Officer for the Gujarat government, outlined the schedule, including the HWG deputies’ and ministers’ meetings on August 17, a health ministers’ gathering on August 18-19, and a joint meeting of health and finance ministers on August 19.

Prime Minister Modi is set to deliver a special virtual address at the inauguration of the health ministers’ meetings on August 18. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in the joint health and finance ministers’ meeting on August 19, with several other G20 finance ministers attending virtually. Other parallel summits focusing on topics like AYUSH, medical tourism in India, and pharmaceuticals and medical equipment are planned, along with corresponding exhibitions.

Ministers from 19 countries and nine invitee nations, along with representatives from 23 multilateral agencies including the UN, will be in attendance. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will address a seminar on AYUSH, held in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The meeting’s agenda encompasses a range of discussions, including health emergencies, pharmaceutical sector cooperation, digital health innovation, and improving healthcare service delivery. An exhibition tour will follow the closing session, highlighting various healthcare themes.