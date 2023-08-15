Gulf country announces conditions for getting permanent driving license

Muscat: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has released a list of controls and conditions for obtaining a permanent, light private driving license in the Sultanate of Oman.

The conditions are as follows :

1- That the applicant for the license is an Omani and does not have the profession of driving vehicles.

2- A period of no less than 15 years have passed since the applicant obtained a driving license.

3- The applicant should be free from any medical restrictions (disability), with the exception of medical lenses and spectacles.

4- His/her traffic record should be free of first-class violations three years prior to submitting the license application.

Obtaining a license not less than 15 years prior to the application, was among the most common conditions for obtaining a permanent, light private driving license.