Xiaomi launches Pad 6 Max: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched new Pad 6 Max. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is offered at a starting price of CNY 3,799 (nearly Rs. 43,800), the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 46,000), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage one is marked at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 50,400) and the high-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is available at CNY 4,799 (nearly Rs. 55,000). Users can buy the keyboard case and the stylus separately, costing CNY 799 (nearly Rs. 9,150) and CNY 499 (nearly Rs. 5,700), respectively. The tablet comes in Black and Silver colours.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max sports a 14-inch 2.8k LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 6.53mm sleek metal body. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13.

Also Read: India’s Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.7% in June

In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. The rear houses a 50-megapixel camera. The keyboard is detachable, while the stylus is optional. There are 8 speakers on board with Dolby Atmos. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company also provides the option to use the Pad 6 Max as a power bank as it supports 33W reverse charging.