Indian air carrier launches flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Mumbai: Leading air carrier in India, IndiGo has launched flights from Ahmedabad to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo operates 49 flights a week to Abu Dhabi from 7 cities across India and 35 weekly flights a week to Jeddah from 5 cities in India.

Earlier the air carrier announced that it will operate direct flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan. The flight service will begin from September 6. The airline will operate 4 weekly flights connecting New Delhi and Tashkent. IndiGo added that it will fly from New Delhi to Almaty in Kazakhstan, and vice versa, from September 23. The airline will operate 3 flights per week on the route.